Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.
PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Primo Water by 229.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Primo Water by 24.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.99. 215,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,100. The firm has a market cap of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of -53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
