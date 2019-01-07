Brokerages Set REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Price Target at $20.84

Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.36 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $24.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 378,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 61.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,811. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $137.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.28.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 461.55% and a negative return on equity of 112.99%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 million. Research analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

