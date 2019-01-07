Brokerages Set SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Target Price at $200.58

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.58.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $205.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

SAGE opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.61. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

