Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on WNS to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

WNS opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. WNS has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in WNS by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

