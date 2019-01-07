Brokerages Set World Fuel Services Corp (INT) PT at $29.00

Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,738,000 after buying an additional 1,962,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after buying an additional 817,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,800,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 433,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 518,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 378,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 450,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

