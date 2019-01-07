Brokers Offer Predictions for UniFirst Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of UniFirst in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $438.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.54%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

UNF stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.77. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $193.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 743.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 30.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $323,065.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $329,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,888 shares of company stock worth $1,295,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

