Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 47.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 402,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 128,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,856,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 330,738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 56.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,980,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.88 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $49,518.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,723.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

