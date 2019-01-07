Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE INF traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,774. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

In related news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme purchased 8,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,658.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/brookfield-glbl-lstd-infrstr-incm-fd-inc-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-inf.html.

About Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd

There is no company description available for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.