Bruker Co. (BRKR) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $32,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of BRKR opened at $29.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/bruker-co-brkr-position-increased-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.