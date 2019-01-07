Bubble Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (BUB)

Bubble (CURRENCY:BUB) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Bubble coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Bubble has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $497.00 worth of Bubble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bubble has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.02208120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00210886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025070 BTC.

Bubble Profile

Bubble’s total supply is 768,753 coins.

Bubble Coin Trading

Bubble can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bubble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

