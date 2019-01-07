Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Insider Sells $128,200.00 in Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $128,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $163.37 on Monday. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $180.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 293.30% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

WARNING: “Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Insider Sells $128,200.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/burlington-stores-inc-burl-insider-sells-128200-00-in-stock.html.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.