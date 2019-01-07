Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.75.

CVGW opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $32,838.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,112,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $1,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

