California Water Service Group (CWT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

CWT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.38.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.64 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 8.54%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,382,000 after purchasing an additional 590,505 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $12,166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,621.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 248,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

