Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.32. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3671333 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $13,964,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,848,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after buying an additional 935,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after buying an additional 145,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

