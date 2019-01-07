Canada Goose (GOOS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $46.86. 1,216,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,394,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Canada Goose to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on Canada Goose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.11.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3,727.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,107,000 after acquiring an additional 967,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3,727.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,107,000 after acquiring an additional 967,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,987,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,875,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,688,000 after acquiring an additional 570,785 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

