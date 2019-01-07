Canadian National Railway (CNR) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Monday. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$121.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.31.

Shares of CNR traded up C$1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$102.67. 1,058,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,261. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$90.84 and a 12 month high of C$118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28999989263868 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.45, for a total transaction of C$813,473.55.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

