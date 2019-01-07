Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research note published on Sunday morning. Stephens currently has a $206.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.46.

Shares of CP opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $166.36 and a 1-year high of $224.19. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

