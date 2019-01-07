Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) a $75.00 Price Target

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned a $75.00 target price by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBS. Argus lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $58.79 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 8,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $525,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,233,457.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,139 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,863. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,078,000 after purchasing an additional 978,194 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth about $24,553,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $22,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,029,000 after acquiring an additional 288,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,029,000 after buying an additional 288,252 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.