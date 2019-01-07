CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Trading Up 18.4%

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)’s share price was up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 578,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 396,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.76 million. Research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary A. Kolstad purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 210,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR)

CARBO Ceramics, Inc is an oilfield services technology company, which engages in the manufacture and supply of ceramic proppant and resin-coated sand. It operates through the Oilfield Technologies and Services; and Environmental Products and Services segment. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants on a global basis for hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

