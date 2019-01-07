CarTaxi Token Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTX)

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One CarTaxi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CarTaxi Token has a total market cap of $276,113.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CarTaxi Token Profile

CarTaxi Token’s genesis date was September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. The official website for CarTaxi Token is cartaxi.io. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

