Catcoin Market Capitalization Tops $59,923.00 (CAT)

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Catcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Catcoin has a market cap of $59,923.00 and $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 116% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Catcoin

Catcoin (CAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catcoin is www.catcoins.org.

Catcoin Coin Trading

Catcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

