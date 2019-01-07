Cedar Fair (FUN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUN. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

NYSE FUN opened at $48.77 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,656.35% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

In other news, CEO Richard Zimmerman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Affeldt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $102,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $307,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

