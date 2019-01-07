Celgene (CELG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann lowered shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CELG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celgene from $100.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.87.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $84.90 on Thursday. Celgene has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,067,000 after buying an additional 1,051,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 56.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 44,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 46.3% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 36.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

