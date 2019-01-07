Cellectis (CLLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLLS. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price target on Cellectis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

CLLS opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $692.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.86. Cellectis has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 324.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $129,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $548,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $620,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 266.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.