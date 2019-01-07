CF Industries (CF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE CF traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 322,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $183,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

