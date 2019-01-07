Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regenxbio (RGNX)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $127.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regenxbio from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Regenxbio from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of RGNX opened at $45.29 on Friday. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 44.30%. Research analysts expect that Regenxbio will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Yoo sold 20,414 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $1,230,555.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,444 shares of company stock worth $27,789,167 in the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 139,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regenxbio by 140.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 186,595 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

