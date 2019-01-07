Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHEF. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Chefs’ Warehouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.50 million, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Pappas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $7,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,051,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,763,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 130,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $4,570,555.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,382,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,119 shares of company stock worth $18,740,271. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 697,526 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after buying an additional 526,660 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $13,438,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 334,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

