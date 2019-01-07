Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in American Express (AXP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Express by 455.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays set a $118.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.
In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:AXP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.45. 363,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,418. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.
