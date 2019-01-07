Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in American Express (AXP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Express by 455.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays set a $118.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.45. 363,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,418. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in American Express (AXP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/chesley-taft-associates-llc-lowers-position-in-american-express-axp.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.