Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Lessened by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4,389.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 45.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $110.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.02.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

