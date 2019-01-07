China Biologic Products (CBPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

CBPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of China Biologic Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NASDAQ CBPO traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.90. 131,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,650. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.13). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 25.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

