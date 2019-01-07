China Pharma (CPHI) Trading 12.5% Higher

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.27. 1,163,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 516,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

