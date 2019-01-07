CIBC Upgrades Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday. CIBC currently has $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,877,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after buying an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,823,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,754,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

