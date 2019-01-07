Cinemark (CNK) Debt Trading 1% Lower

An issue of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.125% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $98.50. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:CNK traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $39.21. 1,671,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,675. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $305,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,535,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,676,000 after purchasing an additional 254,393 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

