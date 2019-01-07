Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 9.39% of Cirrus Logic worth $216,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

