Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 443,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 117,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 93,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,662. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-sold-by-wells-trecaso-financial-group-llc.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.