Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5,306.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,190.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 338,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 312,180 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 473,239 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 226,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 48,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $2,213,061.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $178,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,847 shares of company stock worth $9,170,734. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

