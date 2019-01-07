Clarus Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.6% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $69.26. 736,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

