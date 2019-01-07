ClearCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $761.00 (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, ClearCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. ClearCoin has a total market cap of $228,241.00 and approximately $761.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.12407394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ClearCoin Token Profile

ClearCoin (XCLR) is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClearCoin’s official message board is clearcoin.co/blog. The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co.

Buying and Selling ClearCoin

ClearCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

