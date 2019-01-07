Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.25 Million

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce sales of $24.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $89.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $90.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.60 million, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 390.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clovis Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Clovis Oncology to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $21.73. 4,734,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,219. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $30,620.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

