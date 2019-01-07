CNB Financial (CCNE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of CCNE opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $372.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.90.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 4,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,055 shares of company stock worth $195,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 33.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 130.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

