CNB Financial (CCNE) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,090 shares in the company, valued at $317,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,055 shares of company stock worth $195,354. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 33.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 130.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.