CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Position Lessened by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. CNOOC makes up about 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in CNOOC were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNOOC by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNOOC by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in CNOOC by 28.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in CNOOC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNOOC by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNOOC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.99. 144,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CNOOC Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $135.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

