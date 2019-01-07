Commercial Metals (CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.88%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

