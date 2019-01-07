Comparing Charah Solutions (CHRA) & Medamerica Properties (MAMP)

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) and Medamerica Properties (OTCMKTS:MAMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charah Solutions and Medamerica Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $430.36 million 0.55 $12.78 million N/A N/A Medamerica Properties N/A N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

Charah Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Medamerica Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 67.1% of Medamerica Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charah Solutions and Medamerica Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medamerica Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charah Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 63.16%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Medamerica Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Charah Solutions and Medamerica Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions -2.12% 14.85% 2.54% Medamerica Properties N/A -186.42% -148.04%

Summary

Charah Solutions beats Medamerica Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Medamerica Properties Company Profile

MedAmerica Properties Inc., a real estate management company, focuses on investing in commercial real estate properties in the United States. It primarily engages in the acquisition and management of medical office buildings. The company was formerly known as Banyan Rail Services Inc. and changed its name to MedAmerica Properties Inc. in June 2017. MedAmerica Properties Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

