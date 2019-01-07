Comparing Loews (L) and Axis Capital (AXS)

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Axis Capital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axis Capital and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Capital 0 6 0 0 2.00 Loews 0 3 2 0 2.40

Axis Capital presently has a consensus price target of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Loews has a consensus price target of $59.34, indicating a potential upside of 29.99%. Given Loews’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Axis Capital.

Dividends

Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Axis Capital pays out -50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Axis Capital has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Axis Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Loews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Axis Capital has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axis Capital and Loews’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Capital $4.59 billion 0.97 -$368.96 million ($3.15) -16.93 Loews $13.74 billion 1.04 $1.16 billion $2.86 15.96

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Axis Capital. Axis Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Capital and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Capital 3.91% 8.02% 1.45% Loews 8.94% 4.75% 1.37%

Summary

Loews beats Axis Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company owns and operates 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships; and 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,880 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.