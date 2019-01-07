Comparing Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB) and Liberty Latin America (LILA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Latin America 0 3 1 0 2.25

Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.45%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc Series B 9.88% 22.24% 7.84% Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Liberty Latin America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc Series B $10.38 billion 0.80 $2.44 billion N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $3.59 billion 0.80 -$74.17 million ($0.41) -38.54

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series B beats Liberty Latin America on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day. The company also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, beauty, and personalized products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications. It also operates evite.com, an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. It also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. The company provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, BTC, Flow, Móvil, VTR, and Liberty. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

