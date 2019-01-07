Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,843 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.60. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFLT. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

