Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,916 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,103,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $735,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 790.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $338,973,000 after buying an additional 6,527,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BP by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,921,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,579,000 after buying an additional 2,863,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,142,000 after buying an additional 2,322,118 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BP by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $252,017,000 after buying an additional 1,191,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BP shares. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

BP opened at $40.03 on Monday. BP plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 129.79%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

