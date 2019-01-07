Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,012 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $21.00 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,012 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/confluence-investment-management-llc-sells-6012-shares-of-teck-resources-ltd-teck.html.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.