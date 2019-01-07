Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $548,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 632,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 855,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 69,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $47.60 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

